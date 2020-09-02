Regina Co-op refinery employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina has tested positive for COVID-19.

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) — which owns the refinery — announced the positive case on its website.

It said the person tested positive on Aug. 30 and has last worked on Aug. 25. The person is now self-isolating.

FCL said it has told people who were in close contact with the positive case to self-monitor and ask for guidance from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

It said it has cleaned and sanitized the necessary areas in the refinery. It said it has increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization and implemented a mandatory mask policy to support physical distancing.

No details about the person will be released out of respect for the employee, FCL said in its statement.