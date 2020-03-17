Regina Co-op Refinery delaying spring turnaround due to COVID-19 concerns

The Regina Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) is delaying its spring turnaround until at least May due to concerns about COVID-19.

The spring turnaround was supposed to start at the beginning of April, but now it will be delayed until at least May 15.

The turnaround typically adds hundreds of new workers to the refinery site. CRC said in a release that it is simply not safe for the employees or community to have extra workers arriving.

CRC said it has put protocols in place over the past few weeks to protect workers and refinery operations. Fuel will still be produced through the pandemic, the refinery said.