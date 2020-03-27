Questions remain in aftermath of Regina city manager's abrupt firing

Questions continue to swirl after the sudden termination of Regina's city manager Chris Holden.

Holden was fired after a 9-1 vote by city council on Monday. He had been city manager since February 2016, but served in some capacity with the city for more than 40 years. His contract was supposed to expire in February 2024.

On Monday, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said Holden's capacity to do his job wasn't why he was fired. She said council has many ambitious, long-term projects and that having new leadership on the ground floor of these projects would be best.

Masters said she discussed the move with Holden several times in the weeks before the vote — calling the conversations "cordial."

City clerk Jim Nichol will step in to fill Holden's role while the search for a new city manager takes place.

Nichol's executive assistant told CBC in an email on Tuesday that Holden had no comment on his firing. CBC's attempts to contact Holden not through city hall were unsuccessful.

City hall watcher surprised by news

Paul Dechene, city hall correspondent for Prairie Dog Magazine, said he was "a little bit stunned" by the news. He called the timing of Holden's departure "awkward."

"We're kind of at this weird crossroads with the pandemic," said Dechene. "Chris Holden has been the guy who has managed the city's public health response. It seems odd that they would let him go now."

Dechene said it's difficult to speculate what else could be at play for Holden's firing, but noted major projects have been moving slowly and replacing Holden could be the fix for that.

"I think if council wants things ... to [move] quickly then maybe that's what they're thinking, that we need somebody who's going to get the ball rolling."

Prairie Dog Magazine city hall correspondent Paul Dechene says it's difficult to tell what might be going on behind-the-scenes, but was surprised when he heard Holden was leaving. (Zoom)

Dechene pointed out that things were moving at a similar pace during the former city manager's term and said he wasn't sure that Holden should be the one to take the fall for that.

During a discussion in January about a new rapid housing initiative, Ward 7 Coun. Terina Shaw took issue with Holden's handling of the project — which was to be constructed in her ward — saying city administration failed to properly consult residents.

"Never before has a councillor so directly and personally challenged a member of city staff," Dechene said.

He said it could have been a factor in Holden's firing, but that he'd be surprised if it was the lone reason.

Firings not rare, says expert

David Siegel, a professor emeritus of political science at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., said the role of city manager is a big undertaking because it is the most senior appointed role at city hall. It's a position that involves working closely with the mayor and councillors.

"Anything that city council wants done, they go to the city manager and tell the city manager how they want her or him to handle the issue," said Siegel. "It's a tremendously important role."

Andrew Sancton, a retired political science professor in London, Ont., said a dozen or so city managers are let go across Canada each year.

"Sometimes it's quite nasty when a council decides to get rid of a city manager," said Sancton.

Andrew Sancton, a retired political science professor in London, Ont., says it's not unheard of for city managers to be fired. (Western University)

The city says the search for a new city manager could take until the end of the year, which surprises Sancton.

"I would expect the council might hire a recruitment company to assist with the process," he said. "But taking 10 months strikes me as an unusually long period of time for such a change."

Holden will be paid 17-months severance, plus other requirements according to labour law. Sancton said that could irk taxpayers, who will likely foot the bill.

Siegel agreed, saying those costs act as a disincentive for city councils to fire city managers. But he said the city is "getting off well" in the end.

"It's not unusual to pay 24 months severance for a city manager," he said.