City seeks criteria for 'complex' issue of renaming streets, parks that honour controversial figures

City staff are asking for a set of guidelines on when to rename a park or a street, especially when it comes to changing the name of infrastructure that bears the name of a controversial figure.

Regina's Planning Commission is set to discuss the matter when it meets Wednesday, where it's scheduled to deal with the results from a recent review of the city's street naming criteria.

According to a report penned by Dana Turgeon, a supervisor in the city clerk's office, the existing guidelines for naming a street or park should be updated to address different priorities like improving diversity and reconciliation, as well as reducing confusion by prohibiting duplicate names.

'Unfitting of honour'

The report also contains findings from public surveys on the issue of street renaming that found people were in favour of doing so in cases where the name is spelled incorrectly or if it's found to be "unfitting of honour."

"Many commenters discussed the idea of renaming streets and parks based on a revaluation of the historical legacy of individuals, which was likely influenced by both local attention to this subject in recent months and international news coverage of similar issues," it read.

School renamed

Recently, the former Davin School was renamed Crescents School. The Regina Public School Board voted on the change after hearing concerns the school was named for Nicholas Flood David, a journalist and politician who wrote an influential 1879 report that played a central role in the creation of residential schools.

As well, a 47-year-old man is facing a charge of mischief under $5,000 for allegedly painting the hands of the John A. Macdonald statue in Victoria Park red.

Previously there were calls to have the statue removed.

In Wednesday's report, city staff recommend establishing a set of criteria for when renaming a street or park would be OK.

The report says city staff can handle renaming requests for reasons like a spelling correction or navigational purposes, however, it wants city council to rule on changing the name of a park or street when it comes to concerns about the historical figure being honoured.

Ward 2 councillor and commission member Bob Hawkins supports the recommendation of leaving it up to city council to decide whether a name should be changed because of an individual's legacy, rather than letting the civic naming committee decide.

Personally, he said he believes in the merits of educating people about a historical figure's past rather than applying present date values to their actions.

Renaming because of history is 'complex'

"Street and park renaming due to the re-evaulation of the legacy of a historical figure is a more complex matter," the report says.

"Further study and analysis is needed to establish guideline for writing an Administrative report on renaming due to the re-evaulation of the legacy of a historical figure."

It asked for a report on the subject to be prepared by the end of 2018 and said any requests should be held off until then.

According to a civic spokesperson, the goal of setting up this criteria would be to give council a consistent way to handle such requests.