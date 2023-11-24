Regina city councillors holding special meeting to select new REAL board of directors after resignations

Regina city councillors are set to meet on Friday afternoon to select a new board of directors for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

On Wednesday, all members of the REAL board of directors resigned shortly after Regina city council voted to fire them amid uncertainty over the organization's future.

The municipal corporation is the organization responsible for running Mosaic Stadium, the Brandt Centre and other city facilities and events.

REAL has faced mounting scrutiny this year after a failed rebrand of the city's tourism organization drew international backlash and questions about the conflict of interest posed by CEO Tim Reid's private consulting firm.

However it appears REAL's troubled financial outlook and complaints about oversight is what ultimately pushed some councillors to act on Wednesday.

Council voted 6-5 to approve an amendment put forward by Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens that will see the previous voting members of the board replaced by new members appointed by city administration.

Civic employees recommended to make up new board

Six Regina councillors voted on Thursday to have a special meeting on Friday at 3 p.m CST to select REAL's new board of directors.

City administration is recommending the replacement board be made up of six civic employees including city manager Nikki Anderson, according to the special meeting's agenda packet. However council could reject that recommendation and pick whomever it wants.

"Normally, it is not recommended that the city put city employees on the boards of its municipal corporations because when members sit on these boards, they have an obligation to act in the best interests of that municipal corporation," the agenda states.

"However, the current situation is unique given that all of the voting directors have resigned and so an interim appointment of city employees is proposed as a practical solution and the risk of potential conflict is expected to be outweighed by the knowledge and experience regarding municipal objectives and policy directions that these employees will bring to the board."

There was previously nine REAL board of directors. It is also recommended that the number of voting board members be reduced from seven to three.

The replacement board members — once appointed — will function on an interim basis while administration works on a report outlining potential changes to how the organization operates.

That could include dissolving REAL and having the City of Regina assume full management of all its assets.

City administration is also recommending that the city indemnify the individuals being appointed as directors to the board of REAL.

The purpose of the indemnity agreement is to protect the replacement board members from any personal liability that they might otherwise be exposed to as a result of the good faith exercise of their duties on the board.

A similar agreement is already in place for individuals on the board of Economic Development Regina Inc.