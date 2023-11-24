Council appoints 6 City of Regina staffers to REAL board of directors after resignations

Six City of Regina staffers have been appointed to serve on the board of directors of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), replacing those who resigned from the municipal-owned corporation Wednesday.

REAL, which is responsible for hosting events and maintaining facilities such as Mosaic Stadium, has dealt with mounting scrutiny this year due to Tourism Regina's failed rebrand, its significant deficit and questions about the conflict of interest posed by CEO Tim Reid's private consulting firm. Council also recently directed city administration to transition tourism from REAL's jurisdiction back within the city's.

Council narrowly voted Wednesday to remove REAL's voting board members — they resigned shortly afterward.

Council held a special meeting Friday afternoon to pick the board's replacements. Councillors voted 6-1 in favour of the appointees — all city administrators — recommended by city manager Niki Anderson.

Anderson submitted a report that, among other things, suggested she, her chief of staff Ly Pham, executive director of financial strategy and sustainability Barry Lacey, manager of sport and recreation Jeff May and executive director of corporate services Jennifer Johnson be appointed.

During Friday's meeting, Anderson asked for an amendment — which council passed — to add a sixth person: Maria Burns, manager of client services and labour relations.

Council also voted in favour of Anderson's suggestion that the interim board members serve until July 31, 2024, or until successors could be appointed.

Anderson expects the new board members will serve until the end of the proposed term, she told reporters after Friday's meeting.

Appointing city employees typically isn't recommended because it could create a conflict of interest. Board members must act in the best interest of their organization, not the municipality, Anderson's report said.

This situation is "unique," though, because the entire board resigned, the report said. Appointing city employees as board members is a potential "practical solution" in the interim.

"The risk of potential conflict is expected to be outweighed by the knowledge and experience regarding municipal objectives and policy directions that these employees will bring to the board," the report said.

"These board members will have to exercise their duties with diligence and awareness of this duty to the municipal corporation."

The interim board members will work for REAL while city administration develops a report outlining potential operational changes to the company, such as dissolving REAL and transferring full management of its assets to the City of Regina.

Anderson's report also recommended that the city draft indemnity agreements for those appointed to the board. The agreements protect the interim board members from any liability that they might otherwise be exposed to as a result of the good faith exercise of their duties on the board.

A similar agreement is already in place for individuals on the board of Economic Development Regina Inc.