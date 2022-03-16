Regina city councillor calls colleagues 'hypocrites' for wearing masks during meeting

Regina city councillor Terina Shaw called her colleagues that continue to wear masks "hypocrites" during Wednesday's city council meeting.

On Feb. 28, the provincial government scrapped the last of its COVID-19 public health orders, including mandatory masking in public places, proof of vaccination and isolation requirements for people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

The previous public health orders are now recommendations and people are asked to use their own discretion when deciding what measures to take to stop the spread of the virus.

"The rules that we as elected officials have set, I feel that this is our mandate to follow them, to lead by example. That to me is a true definition of a leader," Ward 7 Coun. Shaw said.

"I have a message to my fellow councillors. If you insist on preaching your choice to others, wear your masks when the cameras are on and take them off when the cameras are off … you are hypocrites. You're not leaders. You don't deserve my respect or the citizens respect."

Ward 7 Councillor Terina Shaw's mic was turned off during Wednesday's Regina city council meeting. (Terina Shaw - Ward 7 Councillor Regina/Facebook)

After some exchanges with a fellow councillor, there was a point of order and Shaw's mic was turned off.

This isn't the first time Shaw has spoken out against masks during city council.

During the March 2 meeting, Shaw said she doesn't like how the city is strongly encouraging mask use in its facilities, saying the phrasing makes people like her feel "unwelcome."

"When I see our communications, it says we are strongly encouraging masks to be on public transit. We are strongly encouraging people to wear masks when they're in city hall," Shaw had said.

"It's really, for somebody like myself that's not wearing a mask, I feel like not really welcomed."

When asked about Shaw's recent comments, Mayor Sandra Masters said on Thursday that councillors should not be calling others names on the council floor.

"I think it's probably reflective of what happens out in the public in terms of the polarization, which is not warranted on the floor of council," Masters said.

"I think it's reflected in all levels of government in terms of folks who are in opposition to each other, going at it in ways with high emotionality and in lots of ways disrespectful discourse."

Masters said council is working on how to move on from the dispute.