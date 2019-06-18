Regina City Council could make decision on changes to zoning bylaw tonight
Regina City Council could be making some big changes to the zoning bylaw Tuesday night.
Meeting begins Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST
Regina City Council could be deciding on some big changes to the zoning bylaw Tuesday night.
Those possible changes include new rules for fitness facilities in Regina's industrial areas, signage and infill housing.
More than 170 people have weighed in on the changes, whether in person at the meeting or via a letter to council.
After significant uproar, city council prepared a supplemental report which would allow gyms to remain in industrial areas as a discretionary use. Some business owners said that didn't go far enough.
The meeting begins at 4 p.m. CST.
Reporter Emily Pasiuk will be at council Tuesday night. Follow her tweets here:
On mobile? Click here for Emily's tweets.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.