Regina City Council could make decision on changes to zoning bylaw tonight

Regina City Council could be deciding on some big changes to the zoning bylaw Tuesday night.

Those possible changes include new rules for fitness facilities in Regina's industrial areas, signage and infill housing.

More than 170 people have weighed in on the changes, whether in person at the meeting or via a letter to council.

After significant uproar, city council prepared a supplemental report which would allow gyms to remain in industrial areas as a discretionary use. Some business owners said that didn't go far enough.

