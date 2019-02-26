City council approves next step for upgrades to Winnipeg Street overpass at Ring Road

The City of Regina is moving forward with upgrades to the Winnipeg Street overpass at Ring Road.

City councilors approved a recommendation on Monday saying the city should start looking for an engineering firm for the project.

The Winnipeg Street overpass was built in 1975 and has since undergone two major rehabilitation projects, in 1989 and 2003.

Engineering reports from 2010 indicated the overpass was in very poor condition and would require major rehabilitation to remain in its current form, according to a city document.

Engineering reports from 2010 indicated the overpass was in very poor condition and would require major rehabilitation to remain in its current form. (City of Regina)

"Due to the extent of repairs required and the need to improve the configuration of the existing interchange, further rehabilitation efforts were not recommended, as it would be more cost effective to replace the structure given the need to improve the configuration of the existing interchange," the document said.

Plans to upgrade the overpass were announced in December with funding split evenly between municipal, provincial and federal governments.

Currently, people traveling northeast on Winnipeg Street make a left-hand turn onto Ninth Avenue N. and then continue on Winnipeg Street. The report recommends that City Hall align the overpass with Winnipeg Street in a way that doesn't force drivers to make the left-hand turn.

The project is expected to cost about $29 million, with the city spending $9.6 million.

30 options

The city looked at 30 possible new layouts for the overpass.

The design options have since been narrowed down to two — a diamond interchange similar to what exists currently, or a modified diamond interchange — with two variations for each.

The diamond interchange with staggered intersections has been selected as the preferred option

People driving northeast on Winnipeg Street make a left-hand turn onto Ninth Avenue N. and then continue on Winnipeg Street. The report recommends that City Hall align the overpass with Winnipeg Street in a way that doesn't force drivers to make the left-hand turn. Pictured above is the preferred option to fix the overpass and interchange. (City of Regina)

An outright rebuild of the overpass is the cheapest option, but was not recommended due to the current lack of functionality and the potential impact of construction on north and southbound traffic on Ring Road.

Mayor Michael Fougere said in December the project is expected to be complete by 2021.