Regina city council votes to fire city manager
Regina city council voted Monday to terminate the contract of city manager Chris Holden, effective immediately.
Chris Holden worked at city for 4 decades
Holden has worked for the city in some capacity for more than 40 years. He became city manager in 2016.
Council appointed Jim Nicol as the interim city manager.
More to come...
