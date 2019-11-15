Regina city council to hear from delegates, review proof of COVID-19 vaccination report Wednesday

Twelve delegates are on the roster to voice their thoughts Wednesday on a proposed proof of vaccination system in Regina, among other COVID-19 restriction-related topics.

The residents will speak before Regina city council at their Wednesday meeting at Regina City Hall. A COVID-19 update will be presented during the meeting.

City Manager Chris Holden's report on the delay in the city's proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement for city facilities will be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting will be closed to the public in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. However, the public can watch the meeting live-streamed online.

The city council meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The City of Regina says its vaccine passport system will be ready by November 15. (Alexander Quon/CBC News)

The city of Regina is delaying the deadline for its vaccine passport system until Nov. 15.

In August, the city announced its plan to require vaccines for anyone who wants to enter civic facilities like recreation centres, City Hall or city buses.

That plan was supposed to come into effect on Sept. 20, but is now being rolled back by nearly two months — until Nov. 15. The main obstacle, according to the city, is getting the technology right.

The city said many people wouldn't be able to get the app and the QR (quick response) code that would show their proof of the vaccine by the September deadline.

Meanwhile as of Monday, Saskatchewan's Minister of Health Paul Merriman has approved $1.26 million for QR code technology for vaccination verification.

The technology will come from Quebec company Akinox Solutions Inc., and is billed as a SMART Health Card QR Code Reader. The technology will be deployed through eHealth Saskatchewan.

Vaccination documentation is currently available to anyone who requires it through the one-page printable form from a personal MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) account at eHealth Saskatchewan.

People can visit MySaskHealthRecord to set up their account account now.

In August, the province said that work is underway to include a digital QR code on the MSHR vaccination record in early fall.