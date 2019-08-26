Regina City Council to discuss tax exemption for Airport Authority

Regina city councillors are are scheduled to discuss the possibility of giving the Regina Airport Authority a tax exemption Monday.

A report going to city council tonight proposes the airport authority be tax exempt for five years.

If the bylaw is passed, it would save the airport more than $500,000 a year — $300,000 that would otherwise go to the city and $200,000 that would otherwise go to the school board.

The purpose of the proposal is to allow the airport to provide flights to and from the United States, and maintain those routes, the report says.

Other things under discussion at tonight's city council:

Regina's new zoning bylaw is set to go to its final decision. This covers everything from how wide houses can be to where marijana stores can be located.

An idea for a winter city strategy will go to council tonight. This proposal asks administration to consider how much the strategy would cost, to develop an inventory of winter city programs, identify partnerships with groups such as Tourism Regina and REAL and to prepare a report of engagements, priorities and next steps.

A recommendation regarding the Ring Road railway tracks is to be discussed. The recommendation asks the administration to produce a financial plan for the tracks in time for the 2020 budget process.

A response to a proposal of turning the old Mosaic Stadium into a temporary parking lot. A councillor has suggested using the vacant space for a parking lot for Rider games. The city has responded, saying it wouldn't be financially feasible.

The meeting is set for Monday at 5:30 p.m. CST.