Regina city council to discuss paving alleys, cutting amusement tax, suburban parking on Wednesday

Regina city council is set to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss issues including the city's amusement tax, its next city manager, a motion to upgrade all gravel alleys to paved alleys and suburban parking requirements.

Last Wednesday, the city's executive committee voted in favour of reducing the city's amusement tax to five per cent from its current 10 per cent. The matter is going to city council for final approval on Wednesday.

Cutting the amusement tax by 50 per cent comes with an estimated revenue loss of $350,000, according to the executive committee's revised public agenda.

However, the city expects this loss to be offset by a revenue increase through the Municipal Revenue Sharing Grant funding, which is tied to the provincial sales tax (PST) expansion announced in March.

Up next on the list is Ward 8 Councillor Shanon Zachidniak's recommendation to look into what it would take to pave Regina's alleys.

Wednesday's Regina city council meeting begins at 1 p.m. CST. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Zachidniak wants administration to prepare a report for council's 2024 budget consideration in the fourth quarter of 2023. She wants to know the costs and implications of upgrading all gravel alleys to paved alleys. She wants to see options with timelines of 10, 15 and 20 years and, when possible, have work align with SaskPower burying power lines.

Next up, city council will discuss an administration report on suburban parking scenarios:

Maintaining current minimum parking requirements – 1.0 stalls per dwelling unit.

Eliminating minimum parking requirements – provision of parking would be optional.

Increasing minimum parking requirements – from 1.0 to 1.5 stalls per dwelling unit.

Finally, city council has chosen Edmonton's Niki Anderson as Regina's next city manager. The selection is to be formally agreed on by council Wednesday. Anderson's appointment is set to become effective on Nov. 1.

This appointment comes after council voted to dismiss former city manager Chris Holden in early February. The decision given was a need for new leadership.