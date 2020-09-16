Sandra Masters and other new Regina city council members to be sworn in today

Regina is welcoming a new mayor and ten council members at tonight's swearing in ceremony.

Sandra Masters, the first woman to be voted to mayor's office in Regina, will be sworn in at Regina City Hall tonight at 7 p.m. CST.

Five of the ten council members are new: Shanon Zachidniak for Ward 8, Landon Mohl for Ward 10, Cheryl Stadinchuk for Ward 1, Terina Shaw for Ward 7 and Daniel LeBlanc for Ward 6.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the ceremony. All members will be wearing masks, sanitizing their hands and physically distancing.

The ceremony will be live streamed on the City of Regina website.