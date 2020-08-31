Regina city council to discuss mandatory masks for public indoor spaces

City councillors are set to discuss the possibility of making masks mandatory for public indoor spaces at a special meeting on Monday.

The motion to make masks mandatory across the city was brought forward by Coun. Andrew Stevens (Ward 3) at last Wednesday's city council meeting but it was not discussed as the council ran out of time.

"This is in no way meant to be punitive, but there is a real public health reason for advancing a mandatory mask policy," Stevens said. "The signal I'm getting from a lot of the business community is that the preference would be for a blanket rule that applies to everybody."

Mandatory mask policies are already in place at many businesses across Regina. Starting today, masks are mandatory for all Regina Transit bus passengers.

Mayor Michael Fougere has previously said he hopes the motion passes but added that people will not be penalized for not wearing masks.

"I'm hoping that we'll have a statement that it's mandatory … [but] I think education is a key component of this," Fougere said.

Fougere said the provincial government does not have a Saskatchewan-wide plan in place but said it will not stop municipalities from making their own mask laws.

The special meeting is set to take place Monday at 1:30 p.m.