To sit or stand? Regina councillors request change to meeting rules

To sit or stand? That was the question raised by a motion presented at Monday night's council meeting in Regina.

The motion, proposed by councillors Andrew Stevens and Bob Hawkins, said requiring speakers to stand at meetings delays the flow of discussion and creates hardships for those who may be old, injured or disabled.

The motion requested that councillors, staff and other speakers be allowed to sit while they speak.

"Simply put, we just treat council like we do every other subcommittee and we sit down and we talk," Stevens said at the council meeting.

The motion wasn't taken sitting down by other councillors, though.

Sitting allows me 'to hide a little bit'

Coun. Jason Mancinelli said he was in favour of the motion, as he is not a natural public speaker and he gets nervous speaking before his peers. He said being forced to stand can sometimes cause him to lose his concentration from the topic.

"I enjoy sitting down because it allows me to hide a little bit, it allows me to speak more of what's on my mind than having these nerves right now," Mancinelli said.

Coun. Sharron Bryce said standing to speak doesn't take much energy and, if needed, council has in the past made concessions for those who are unable to stand.

Coun. John Findura said the requirement to stand while speaking "wakes council up." He asked what other municipalities and other city councils require of their elected officials.

He was told by the city manager that specifics weren't available, but preferences vary by jurisdiction. Municipalities that choose to follow parliamentary procedure require speakers to stand.

Standing shows respect

Coun. Jerry Flegel said he's going to stand for as long as he can, even when he's 90, should he be fortunate enough to serve as a councillor that late in his life.

"I think we need to stand, it's respect for the delegation, it's respect for the floor and it's respect for our staff, our administration as then they come back and respect us," Flegel said.

Flegel noted he's also in favour of male councillors wearing ties and female councillors dressing in appropriate attire for meetings.

Coun. Mike O'Donnell said he does not want to change the bylaw because standing shows respect.

He said any time a delegation arrives at council to speak he makes every effort to look at them, face them and speak directly to them.

"When we're in committee and we're sitting down, I'm okay with that; ultimately we're not making decisions," O'Donnell said.

"But when we're in council, I'm making a decision that will affect everybody. I need to deal with those people as I deal with you and so I like the idea of standing."

Formalities should be kept alive

Coun. Joel Murray said he feels as though it's already hard enough to get recognition from the government of Saskatchewan in terms of the legitimacy of city council and every effort should be made to keep alive formalities like standing.

"It's the same reason why I think wearing formal attire is important too, to be recognized as a level of government that is real," Murray said.

"We may not be constitutionally recognized but we are in the province and I think part of it is that parliamentary procedure."

Council's oldest member, Barbara Young said she feels standing while addressing council makes people more recognizable and allows their voice to travel better, making them more identifiable.

'Fuddy-duddy award of the year'

Coun. Hawkins, who submitted the motion alongside Coun. Stevens, ripped into the arguments in favour of standing when he was given the chance to speak.

"The discussion so far gets the fuddy-duddy award of the year," Hawkins said.

He asked if councillors felt sleepier during executive committee meetings, where they are allowed to sit when they speak.

He asked if it ultimately mattered whether someone was sitting or standing in terms of showing respect. He also questioned the argument that people are unable to determine who is speaking when councillors choose to sit.

"No one can be in any doubt whether or not Coun. Bresciani or Coun. Hawkins is talking," he said. "People can figure out who's talking."

He noted the city has a "multi-million dollar" microphone system that allows everyone to hear what is said during meetings.

Hawkins also questioned whether the provincial government would take city councils more seriously based on whether they choose to sit or stand.

"I think if we sit down we can probably do our work just a little bit better," Hawkins said.

Those who need to sit down already can

Mayor Michael Fougere said he felt as though the issue didn't need to take up council's time.

He said concessions have been made in the past for councillors and others who were unable to stand.

"I think people watching tonight are saying, 'Why are we even talking about this?'" Fougere said.

Fougere said standing is integral to who council is and what it represents as an organization.

The motion died in a vote with just Hawkins, Stevens and Mancinelli voting in favour of changing the bylaw.