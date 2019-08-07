Regina city council approves new sign bylaw, postpones zoning bylaw decision
Councillors spoke both for and against sign bylaw
Regina city council has approved a new sign bylaw, while postponing a decision on its zoning bylaw.
The sign bylaw includes rules regarding signs used for advertising — such as billboards, digital signs and sandwich signs.
Some of the regulations include how bright a sign can be and the required distance between permanent billboards and temporary signs, among other regulations.
For example, there now must be a 30 metre distance between temporary signs and permanent billboards.
Although the motion passed, Ward 10 Coun. Jerry Flegel spoke against it, saying rules that are too strict can send the wrong message.
"I believe we're fixing something that was never broken," he said at the meeting.
Council also heard from people in the sign industry at previous meetings who said the new rules could hurt their business because it would eliminate many portable signs.
However, Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins spoke in favour of the sign bylaw.
"What the problem is here is too many signs, which the administration has correctly identified creates visual impairment, and frankly, I think that's a real problem," he said.
The zoning bylaw, meanwhile, includes issues like infill development, building size requirements and regulations around patios and decks in some areas.
City council pushed a decision on approving that bylaw until its next meeting on Aug. 26.
