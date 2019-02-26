School zones, off-leash dog parks, urban reserves up for debate at Regina City Council

Regina City Council is set to have a busy evening Monday with everything from off-leash dog parks, an urban reserve to school zone speed limits and street painting on the agenda.

One of the first delegations is the Off Leash Dog Park User Group (OLDPUG). This follows a committee recommendation for more off-leash dog parks in boarded rinks.

The group hopes to have the Joanne Goulet boarded rink and North West Leisure Centre boarded rink added to the off-leash areas people can seasonally take their pets.

The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee recommendation is also up for debate. The committee recommends the city lower the speed limit in school zones to 30 km/h from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting September 2019.

The City of Regina would have the same speed limit as Saskatoon if it were approved, but Regina's speed restrictions would be year-round.

Council will vote on making noise monitoring no longer the city's responsibility. New developments will be responsible for noise reduction in their area.

And the Cowessess First Nation municipal services and compatibility agreement is up for debate. The agreement between the reserve and city would create an urban reserve in the North Central neighbourhood.

The city will also look at adding a "Street Painting Event" permit at $400 each. The permit would allow street painting in the city and council would need to amend the Traffic Bylaw as well.

Coun. Bob Hawkins is set to provide a notice of motion on single-use plastics in the city. Hawkins' report outlines that single-use plastics are an environmental hazard that "litter our community, clog our landfill, and choke our rivers and waterways."

Hawkins' notice of motion sets out a goal that by the end of the first quarter of 2020, a report could show the impact of restricting single-use plastics, and set out options for how to limit their use.