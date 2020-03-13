Regina city council passes motion to increase its salary by 26% over 3 years

Regina city councillors passed a motion Wednesday that will see them receive a 26 per cent salary increase over the next three years.

The motion was passed eight to three.

Councillors voted for the raise knowing there could be a new city council when the increase goes into effect, as there is a municipal election in November.

The vote was made after an Elected Official Compensation Review Committee, created in May and consisting of three appointed individuals, recommended city councillor pay be boosted.

The last time there was a salary review for elected officials was in 2001.

Prior to the vote, councillors raised concerns about being able to attract new people to run for council. Some said the pay raise could help bring diversity to the council.

Ward 6 Coun. Mike O'Donnell supported the report's recommendations.

"I have nothing to gain from this. But to me this is an important matter. We have to make sure that people are encouraged to run," said O'Donnell, who will not be running for re-election.

"I have spoken to a number of people who want to run in the ward I am vacating. Each and every one of them spoke about salary. And further to that, they have to consider salary if they were younger and with a family and so on, and what time meant."

Ward 1 Coun. Barbara Young shared O'Donnell's concerns.

"For me, the most important thing is the question of diversity on council," Young said.

She said a higher city councillor salary would ease any strain on younger potential city council hopefuls.

"If you have to leave your job, if you have to take time off, if you have to leave your business for a day. If you have to have babysitters because you're a single parent and you have to go out in the evening and attend events, or you have to go to meetings at city hall."

Mayor Michael Fougere was against the raise and asked council to scrap it entirely. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Mayor Michael Fougere was against the raise and asked council to scrap it entirely. He said passing the motion for the salary increase sends the wrong message in a pandemic.

"I find it difficult, particularly with one of the biggest health emergencies of our generation in front of us," Fougere said.

"People have lost their jobs and homes. Businesses are closing. Our revenue shortfall … we don't know what that's going to look like in the fall. I think that symbolically, it looks like we're dealing with an issue that really should not be a priority for council."

The pay jump will boost the mayor's salary by just under five per cent to $151,015 in 2020; his base salary was $144,278 in 2019.

City councillors will see a significantly larger boost to their salaries, as they would earn $57,660 in 2020, compared to $44,507 in 2019.