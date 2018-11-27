Regina city council passes 2 motions regarding councillors' salary

Regina city council has approved two motions involving their own salaries.

They voted in favour of starting the process for a salary review and keeping their net salary the same after a newly imposed federal tax takes effect in 2019.

The federal government announced last year it was removing a tax exemption on one-third of city councillors' salaries starting in 2019. The new tax would see council members take home less money.

City councillors who are considered part-time were set to make $37,400.83, but that will change to $44,507.07 to compensate for the new tax.

The mayor's salary will go from $112,202.50 to $144,832.66. However, the raise will not change his take-home pay after factoring in the amount lost from the tax exemption.

The adjustments are expected to increase the city's operating budget by $108,000.

A majority of council voted in favour of the motion, including Coun. Mike O'Donnell.

"To the future, to setting the standard, the basis for which other people will come forward and consider council, I think it's important that this pass," he said during the meeting.

"Part of my job is to make sure there are very good people coming into this chamber that are not limited by opportunity."

Former city councillor Louis Browne also made a presentation at the meeting, recommending city council reduce its size and make city councillor a full-time position.

Salary review

Another motion that passed is for city administration to start the process of a salary review for councillors. It would be the first review in 16 years, although council members' salaries have not stayed the same for 16 years.

"It is very difficult to talk about your own wage and your own salary, and I think that's the predicament we're in," said Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani.

She called the councillors' salary a "bare bones amount that we should be paid" compared to the amount of work they put in.

Since being a city councillor, she said it has been "very full-time."

"I do open houses, we all meet with residents, we're all at many meetings, events," she said.

"I don't think anyone can prep you for a city councillor."

Mayor Michael Fougere was against the review, saying being on city council is "more of a calling than a career."

He also said he doesn't want a salary review to be a distraction during a tough budget year.