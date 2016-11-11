Regina city council to mull multi-million dollar decisions Monday on Globe Theatre, Grey Cup

Regina City council voted unanimously to contribute $1 million in cash and city services to the Saskatchewan Roughriders to help the club host the 2020 Grey Cup.

It was announced last month that the city would play host to the Grey Cup at the new Mosaic Stadium. Part of the decision is contingent on the Roughriders securing another $3 million from the province.

The team estimates a net profit of about $7 million from hosting the Grey Cup.

The Executive Committee recommended the funding be approved because of employment opportunities, opportunities for youth, because the Roughriders are supportive of the Mâmawêyatitân centre, among other economic reasons.

"Plus every business in the city is going to benefit in some way," Ward 10 Councillor Jerry Flegel said.

The city's report recommends that the Executive Committee negotiate with the Roughriders and Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. to ensure the city get a "fair and reasonable" portion of the profits.

The last time the Grey Cup was hosted in Regina was 2013. The Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the since-demolished Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field.

Regina city council to mull multi-million dollar decisions Monday on Globe Theatre

Regina's Globe Theatre was already in rough shape when Ruth Smillie first started working with the organization. That was 21 years ago.

The Globe Theatre, housed in the 113-year-old Prince Edward Building, will be before city council Monday. Councillors will decide whether to make a $6.6-million contribution for much-needed repairs.

"I think great cities are known for their great institutions and Globe is a great institution that needs and deserves a better facility," said Smillie, artistic director of the Globe Theatre.

The Globe's revitalized project is expected to cost about $29 million and will require funding from the federal, provincial and municipal levels of government, the organization's proposal reads.

"The building is at the end of its life span and no longer provides a safe venue for audiences, artists, employees or community groups without a major redevelopment," the proposal reads.

That money will go toward increasing the building's capacity, improving sight lines, general accessibility, upgrading the electrical, structural and mechanical aspects of the building, repairing the original stone exterior and other improvements.

"The envelope of the building is porous. You can actually stick a pencil through the mortar and the roof has needed to be replaced for about 30 years," Smillie said.

"It's a beautiful, old building that needs some tender loving care."

