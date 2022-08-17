Councillor conflict, food bank expansion on agenda at Regina City Hall today

Real estate deals, developer rates and political drama are all on the agenda Wednesday for Regina city council.

Council meets Wednesday at 1 p.m. CST.

Members are set to discuss a request from the Regina Food Bank to lease 1720 12th Ave., a vacant lot just off Broad Street, for $1 per year.

The request is part of a larger effort to change how the food bank operates; it wants to create a community food hub that acts more like a grocery store and community centre, according to a letter the food bank sent to the city.

The food bank has accepted an offer to purchase the former SLGA store at 1881 Broad St., the letter says. The plot of land on 12th Avenue is behind the former liquor store, which would allow the food bank to run a food hamper drive-thru and build "raised greenscaping to facilitate community renewal."

City officials know the land on 12th Avenue to be contaminated, which is why the food bank has to lease the space, the letter says.

The food bank is also seeking a tax exemptions for both properties and a one-time payment of $200,000 to fund the initiative.

City staff have recommended council approve the deal.

First Nation seeks urban Indigenous health centre

Council is also set to discuss an agreement to sell a strip of property that runs through the backlane between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue, near Albert Street, to Cowessess First Nation, so it can proceed with plans to build an urban health centre.

The First Nation already owns the surrounding land, but the City of Regina owns the strip that runs through the middle of the lane. The First Nation is asking the city to sell the lane to it for $1.

Cowessess First Nation is in the final stages of building an urban Indigenous health centre. It will be open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike, but incorporate an Indigenous worldview when providing primary and secondary care.

Administration has recommended that the city accept the deal.

The city would be selling the plot of land below fair market value, but it would be supporting First Nation economic development — one of the 94 calls to action that came from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that the city has committed to — and other potential benefits to the community, according to a report.

The First Nation could technically continue with the project without the plot of land in question, but it would be unable to maximize the available real estate, city administration said in the report.

City staff recommends lowering developer charge hikes

City council will debate whether to cut a scheduled developer rate hike in half, as recommended by city staff.

Staff and industry stakeholders share concerns about assumptions made regarding city growth, among other things, that resulted in greenfield residential and commercial developer rates being set at $632,000 per hectare in 2023.

The rate would be $210,670 per hectare for industrial developers.

Such rates would discourage companies looking to build in Regina, city staff said in a report.

City administration is recommending setting greenfield (new suburban areas) residential and commercial developer rates to $319,000 per hectare, and industrial rates to $106,000 per hectare.

Another related issue with the model is that it is expected to exceed its debt limit guideline of $60 million by the end of this year, and projected to increase to $109 million by the end of 2023.

The debt limit guideline is projected to eventually jump to $400 million.

If that happens, the city may need to use taxes to cover the deficit, or even look at debt financing, city staff says.

Lowering the developer charges for 2023 is intended to be a stop-gap measure so the city can investigate the issues with its model.

Notice of motion backing city manager to be submitted

Mayor Sandra Masters and eight city councillors have signed a notice of motion that will be submitted to council Wednesday, essentially pitting them against two other councillors.

Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc, a lawyer, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens and local social activist Florence Stratton, a resident of Stevens' ward.

The lawsuit alleges that the unelected city administration purposely undermined the will of the elected city council, by excluding the amount of money it would cost to end homelessness in Regina in the proposed budget for 2023.

The lawsuit, which was filed with the Court of King's Bench on Nov. 22, seeks a judicial order for city manager Niki Anderson to include an estimated $24.9 million in the proposed budget. The figure, LeBlanc said at the time, is based on what councillors were told in preliminary estimates.

The notice of motion to be filed Wednesday seeks to "affirm and convey" confidence in Anderson, while condemning the lawsuit.

The motion alleges that the court action could be seen as calling into question the operational integrity and oversight of city council.

Unless the notice receives unanimous approval, the motion will be debated at a later date.