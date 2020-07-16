New Regina city council focuses on COVID-19, new community wellness committee in 1st meeting
6 new members on 11-person council after November election
Regina's new city council will be meeting for the first time Wednesday.
The city has a new mayor, Sandra Masters.
Five councillors were re-elected or acclaimed: Bob Hawkins (Ward 2), Andrew Stevens (Ward 3), Lori Bresciani (Ward 4), John Findura (Ward 5) and Jason Mancinelli (Ward 9).
The other five councillors are newly elected: Cheryl Stadnichuk (Ward 1), Daniel LeBlanc (Ward 6), Terina Shaw (Ward 7), Shanon Zachidniak (Ward 8) and Landon Mohl (Ward 10).
The meeting's agenda is relatively short, focusing on a COVID-19 update and city committees.
City administration says information about the COVID-19 update will be released before noon Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Masters said she hopes people will follow the pandemic guidelines so Saskatchewan has a flatter line, or rate of COVID-19 cases by the end of December.
"I sincerely hope that individuals in the city are following the regulations to stay safe," the mayor said. "If you can … keep your bubble small, support local, call, go online. There are ways to do this."
Committee shakeups, new wellness committee
First up at city council is a 2020 committee structural review. A report recommends that both the priorities and planning committee and the finance and administration committee be cut. The responsibilities from both would be transferred to the executive committee.
The mayor's housing commission is also a recommended cut.
Administration recommends the community and protective services committee and the public works and infrastructure committee be merged into a new operations and community services committee.
A new community wellness committee is proposed. City administration says it would deal with housing, poverty reduction, mental and physical wellness, addiction, discrimination and other social determinants of health and crime.
Masters said this new committee is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city currently has 10 council committees. If the new changes are approved, it would have seven.
