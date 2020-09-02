Regina city council to mull licensing options for body rub establishments
The special council meeting is set to begin Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CST
Regina city council is set to decide on licensing rules for body rub establishments Wednesday afternoon at a special council meeting scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CST.
City administration is recommending licensing the establishments, but having some requirements for workers, like age verification, proof of permanent residency, submitting a list of all aliases and pseudonyms, and a licence fee of $100 for each worker.
More than 20 delegates are set to speak at the meeting. Nearly all of them are against licensing body rub establishments and would prefer to see them banned.
In December of last year, council decided that body rub parlours within the city should be allowed to operate within industrial zones only.
Body rub parlours outside of those acceptable zones have to relocate or shutdown, Fougere said at the time. Owners said that would force 17 out of 18 parlours to move.
With files from Alex Soloducha
