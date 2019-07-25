Ride-hailing review, efficiency program headed to Regina City Council Wednesday

Regina city council will vote Wednesday on whether to approve an efficiency review program, with its first phase expected to cost $250,000.

The review would look at six to eight city services and make recommendations for how to improve or adapt them.

Phase one would hire an independent consultant to review the services. They would report on an ongoing basis to city council.

"I think that COVID-19 has provided us the opportunity to transform in some respects," Mayor Sandra Masters said during an executive committee meeting.

Council will also hear from Regina's Capital Cabs and Uber on a review of ride-hailing in the city. In a report, city administration recommends not changing the current criminal record check requirement or making cameras mandatory in ride-hailing vehicles.

Administration said the Regina Police Service RPS has not received any complaints about ride-hailing vehicle drivers' behaviour from the public and focuses on the enforcement of bylaw, traffic and criminal offences.

In 2019, ride-hailing vehicles took up about 15 per cent of the transportation-for-hire business in Regina, with taxis taking up the other 85 per cent. In 2020, taxis took 79 per cent of the sharing in trips and ride-hailing took 21 per cent, according to administration.

Glen Sali, owner of Capital Cabs, is set to address council. Is his written submission, he said ride-hailing drivers are not following the guidelines set out by the city.

Sali alleges many ride-hailing vehicles don't have proper insurance, charge higher fees and don't require SGI inspections as taxis do, and that ride-failinge drivers are doing street pickups.

"The taxi industry is not only competing with rideshare but also 500 rogue Uber drivers and unlicensed companies. Drivers with no insurance and not paying their share to the city not paying for insurance and the ride share company loses too," Sali wrote.

The Regina Police Service received no complaints from the public about Uber drivers since their operations started in Regina, according to city administration. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Yanique Williams, the public policy manager for Western Canada at Uber, is set to follow Sali. Williams said her in written submission that council had trusted Uber to bring a safe and compliant system to Regina and that two years later, it has been a success.

Williams said ride-hailing and taxis need to be treated differently because they are different industries. Williams said she approves of administrations recommendation to not require cameras in ride-hailing vehicles. She said it's a privacy concern to have them.

"As mentioned in their report, Taxis operate via street hails and accept cash, which has led to a requirement for cameras. Uber maintains detailed records of every single trip," Williams said.

Council will also discuss allowing the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation to increase its debt financing to $60 million for a plant renewal project.

The plant provides treated water to Regina and Moose Jaw. The plant board said this renewal is needed for the aging facility.