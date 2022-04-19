Regina city council to discuss garbage problem, pesticides in meeting Wednesday

Regina's garbage problem will be discussed at Wednesday's city council meeting after getting pushed back last week.

A special council meeting scheduled for last Thursday to discuss the Clean Communities motion was postponed due to technical issues.

Couns. Andrew Stevens and Dan Leblanc put the motion forth last April to address the overwhelming amount of litter and loose garbage found in Regina's streets and alleyways.

The motion also calls for stricter fines on those who are responsible for illegally dumping in the city.

City boundaries alteration

Another motion being addressed Wednesday concerns the alteration of city boundaries for a northeast portion of the city.

The proposed boundary alteration area is about 2.3 kilometres east of Evraz.

According to the city's director of economic and business development, expanding the area would see 480 hectares added within Regina city limits. (City of Regina)

The motion says development in the area by large industrial users will benefit the city with economic growth, but will require access to city services.

It also says development of the area aligns with policies noted in the official community plan and Regina's 2030 economic growth plan.

Coopertown

Also up for discussion is the first zoning amendment for the development of Coopertown. The proposed neighbourhood is in the northwest area of Regina and was introduced by Dream Development in 2013.

The plan for the neighbourhood sees residential development from Armour Road to Ninth Avenue North. The plot of land is nestled between Courtney Street and the Regina Bypass and spans more than 809 hectares.

According to the Dream Development website, Coopertown will be home to approximately 36,000 residents one fully developed.

The motion says the area will have a mix of low, medium and high density residential lots. Dream is proposing residential urban, residential low-rise and residential high-rise zones for the neighbourhood.

Wednesday's motion only covers phase one of the project.

Some people in the neighbourhoods adjacent to Ninth Avenue North say they are opposed to the development of Coopertown as currently proposed. Residents said there has been an influx of noise pollution over the last couple years due to the bypass and increased traffic. Some said their backyards, which face Ninth Avenue North, are now unusable and have even become dangerous due to speeding vehicles.

They would like to see a comprehensive noise attenuation plan for the area — including fencing, berms and landscaping — before the development of Coopertown.

Pesticides

The regulation of non-essential use of pesticides is also on the table for Wednesday's meeting.

City council put the motion forward in March. It says the cosmetic use of pesticides should be regulated.

An estimate of the cost for creating a report on the matter will be put forward Wednesday. The report would look at potential effects on the environment and biodiversity in the City of Regina.

The proposed report would also look at the legal considerations of regulations and best practices to maintain areas without the use of pesticides.

It would also get residents' feedback on the use of pesticides and research public education strategies to reduce usage.

The estimated cost includes a partnership with the University of Regina to further research the issue.