Regina city council reverses decision to ban public delegations from speaking at council meetings

Public delegations will be able to continue speaking to Regina's city council next year, after a bylaw to ban their presentations was nixed on Wednesday.

In an attempt to make council meetings more efficient, council in November approved a move to have delegations only speak at executive committee meetings, which are comprised of city council members. But, after hearing from the public, council decided to reverse the decision.

Mayor Sandra Masters told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Thursday that much of the feedback indicated the public gets information from the media about what's discussed at executive committee meetings, and then they decide if they want to speak at the following city council meeting.

In other words, public input suggested that people felt they didn't have enough preparation time to speak at an executive committee meeting.

"We need to do a better education process and a better invitation process in terms of what we'll be discussing," Masters said.

The city is looking to provide executive committee meeting agendas a week earlier than usual, so the public has more time to prepare, she added.

Although delegations will be able to speak at city council meetings, Masters said council is still encouraging delegations to speak at executive committee meetings.

LISTEN | Mayor Sandra Masters talks about public input

11:50 Regina city council approves efficiency review, projected to save $26.9M yearly We talk to the mayor of Regina about how we'll talk to the mayor and councilors at future city hall meetings. A number of people say if they want to speak at council meetings -- the city should hear them. 11:50

"We really appreciate hearing from people at executive because it actually helps inform our reflection and points us in directions that we could [go] for the research, so that when we do come before council for a final decision, we're actually very well informed and we've heard from folks already," she said.

"But, as it is, they'll continue to be allowed to come to both."

Coun. Lori Bresciani brought a motion forward that would allow delegations to speak at either an executive committee meeting or city council meeting — but not both.

That motion was voted down by eight votes to three.

"You don't want to be kind of making amendments to bylaws from a legal perspective, sort of, at the 11th hour," said Masters, noting that it would have to get sent back to city administration for review.

As a result, it's back to the proverbial drawing board when it comes to making city council meetings more efficient in 2022.