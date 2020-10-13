Regina city council votes include 9th Avenue N. trucking ban, $700K REAL grant
Council will vote on a heavy truck ban for part of 9th Avenue N. and a new community hub in North Central
Regina's city council will vote Wednesday on issues including a proposed ban on heavy trucks on a section of Ninth Avenue N. and a new community hub in North Central.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. CST.
Depending on how it goes, heavy or long haul trucks may soon not be allowed on one area of Ninth Avenue N.
Local residents near the section, which runs from Pasqua Street to Pinkie Road, raised concerns about the amount of trucks, the undivided road and close calls on crashes.
Councillor Jason Mancinelli proposed the changes after hearing from residents and doing his own traffic studies. If approved, the heavy trucks would no longer be allowed on the undivided road starting on Jan.1, 2021.
Also on the docket is an application from the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) for a $700,000 grant from the city.
The grant would be used to pay down debts. REAL is also asking to have its debt limit increased from $8 million to $21 million. City administration said this will provide flexibility in the future.
Meanwhile, McDonald's has applied for a 40-year lease for a new restaurant at Evraz Place. It would be on currently undeveloped land on the west side of the property, near the Lewvan entrance.
Non-profits, daycares and heritage also on agenda
City council will also decide whether to approve a new space for the Circle Project. The Indigenous organization hosts services that help combat family violence, counselling programs, a centre for children, infants and toddlers, and cultural connections for kids.
The organization is now applying for a zoning change that would let it create a hub at 3433 Fifth Avenue, a former Conexus bank.
"We believe creating the Community and Cultural Hub is the right thing for the right reason," the organization said in its submission.
Council will also vote on whether non-profits will get a partial property tax break for one year and licensed non-profit daycares will get a 40 per cent tax break for two years.
One of the last items up for debate is a proposed municipal heritage designation for Darke Block. The seven-storey, 113-year-old building was originally designed for Regina's youngest mayor — Frances Darke. He was elected at age 35 to mayor in 1898.
"Many of Darke's philanthropic endeavours continue to enrich the cultural life of our community," Heritage Regina said.
The Darke Memorial Chimes were given to the Metropolitan Methodist Church in memory of Darke's son and are still used today. Darke also donated large amounts to help build Regina's College Avenue Campus and Darke Hall is named after him.
"Without question, protecting the Darke Block through a heritage designation provides a tangible way for members of the public to learn about and connect with the stories of the building and of Francis Darke," Heritage Regina said.
