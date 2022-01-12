Regina city council to discuss vaccine, mask restrictions on Friday

Regina city council will convene for a special meeting on Friday to talk about whether the city will follow the province's lead and cut all COVID-19 restrictions, or develop its own plan.

Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday that the province's proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy would end on Monday and its masking requirement would expire at the end of the month and not be renewed.

Saskatchewan's choice to eliminate the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the province has been met by both praise and condemnation from residents, businesses and critics.

City councillors will meet at 1 p.m. CST on Friday to determine how Regina will manage COVID-19. Former city manager Chris Holden — who was fired earlier this week after a vote by council — had previously said the city could retain control of measures in place in civic facilities and for services, including transportation.

A draft agenda for Friday's special meeting will be released on Thursday afternoon.

Right now, people aged 12 and older are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours to enter city hall, leisure centres, indoor arenas and other community centres. Masks are required in these facilities, with exception for people participating in physical activities, and are also required on transit services.

The city previously re-implemented mandatory masking in indoor city facilities and on Regina transit in August 2021. It also required city employees to show proof of vaccination by Sept. 15.

As of Jan. 7, 2022, 94 per cent of city employees were fully vaccinated, according to a spokesperson. In early November, the city said it had asked 97 per cent of employees to disclose their vaccination status and about 86 per cent of those employees were fully vaccinated.

Residents, critics respond to change to provincial mandates

A host of other organizations and agencies are in the midst of deciding whether to prepare their own COVID-19 protocols or bring an end to pandemic measures.

Jim Bence, president and CEO of Hospitality Saskatchewan, said lifting all restrictions is welcome news for Saskatchewan businesses.

Bence said it may take a while but "we're expecting that we'll see a return to increased revenues."

The provincial government expects school divisions to remove their vaccine and mask requirements. The Saskatchewan School Boards Association said Wednesday that divisions will continue to consult with their local medical health officers as they have throughout the pandemic, including when some schools decided to implement their own masking mandates ahead of the province's public health order.

LISTEN | End of public health restrictions a source of stress for Regina teacher: 9:30 End of public health restrictions a source of stress for Regina teacher With Premier Scott Moe signaling public health restrictions will soon come to an end, one Regina teacher says it's adding stress to a year that's already been difficult for staff and students. 9:30

In late January, University of Saskatchewan virologist Angela Rasmussen said Saskatchewan wasn't ready to relax precautions.

"I want to be very clear: I don't believe that we need to be taking these kinds of precautions forever and ever; this pandemic will end, it will get to a point where we can manage it," she told host Peter Mills on CBC's Morning Edition.

"But that point is not right in the middle of a catastrophic, record-breaking surge."

Saskatchewan reached 384 hospitalizations a week ago on Feb. 3, reaching a pandemic record. That record was eclipsed on Wednesday, according to a report from the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, which said there were 387.

Sask. cities considering COVID-19 protocols

Saskatoon city councillors voted Tuesday to end proof of vaccination requirements at city facilities alongside the province but leave a mask requirement in place.

City administrators in Saskatoon told councillors it would be difficult to ask for proof of vaccination without a provincial health order to back them up.

Prince Albert city council is holding a special meeting on Friday at 5 p.m. CST to make its own call on how to handle COVID-19 in that city.