Regina city council considering $2M grant program for struggling businesses

Regina's executive committee spent several hours Wednesday discussing a plan that could provide relief for businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If approved, the city would set aside a $2 million pot of money that could be divvied out to businesses through grants.

Businesses could apply for grants of between $1,000 to $25,000, as long as they agree to match whatever money they receive. Regina's chamber of commerce would help oversee the grant program.

"What we're trying to do is help those primarily small businesses — the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker, that type of thing — through this whole crisis that we're involved in and bring people back to work and help them keep the doors open," said chamber of commerce CEO John Hopkins.

Mayor Michael Fougere said he supports the idea for the most part, but said council will need to narrow down which businesses will be allowed to apply.

"Larger corporations that are maybe struggling at the moment, but have the resources to provide market changes ... should not be a part of the process," Fougere said. "But those struggling to employ Regina residents today, that's what I think is very critical."

The executive committee approved the plan, which will go before city council for further discussion on July 29.

Council ponders changes to mail-in vote bylaw

The committee also discussed changes to Regina's mail-in voting bylaw ahead of November's civic election.

The changes would allow people to vote by mail if they don't feel comfortable lining up at polling stations in the fall.

Previously, voters were only allowed to mail in their ballots if they couldn't be in the city on election day or during the advanced polling period.

City clerk Jim Nicol said voters would need to sign a declaration, provide photo ID and have a witness sign to be eligible.

"This is a legal declaration that they're making and there are repercussions should someone decide to go down the fraudulent route," Nicol said.

The executive committee approved the proposal, which means it will go before city council for further discussion on July 29.