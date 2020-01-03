Regina city council to deliberate Capital Pointe property temporary parking lot application again

A financial company is taking another crack at turning the site of the former Capital Pointe project in Regina into a temporary parking lot. It plans on developing the site into something more after.

Regina's planning commission tabled the company's request for a temporary parking licence at the beginning of September in order to wait for a temporary parking report on downtown.

Had the commission approved the plan, the rezoning proposal would have gone to city council for final approval.

City council will once again address the property, located in the heart of the downtown at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue, during its meeting this afternoon.

The property's prospective purchaser, Magnetic Capital Group Inc., said in a letter to the city that they are frustrated with the delay and need a decision immediately.

"We were not advised of the tabling motion, nor were we advised as to what had happened at the meeting until we received the Leader Post the next morning," said Magnetic Capital Group in the letter sent by its lawyer.

"If we had remained on the call to hear the deliberation, we would have made the Commission aware that we needed a decision that day and that tabling the matter was an unacceptable result."

History with Capital Pointe

Eleven years ago, developers promised a multimillion-dollar, 27-storey condo and hotel complex at 1971 Albert St.

But work on the Capital Pointe project stopped in 2017, leaving only a big hole in the ground, which the city had to backfill itself in 2019 for safety reasons.

Magnetic says it has been involved with the notorious property for four years. It needs approval of a temporary parking permit as it is a condition of the offer that Magnetic has made on the property, and so that it can cover city taxes in 2021. The group says its development partners want to ensure that the project is viable.

The Capital Pointe lot in Regina. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The group says that if council does not approve the temporary parking lot license, Magnetic's offer on the project is likely to fail.

The proposed parking lot would include 87 parking stalls, in addition to eight stalls for bicycle and motorcycle parking.

The city council meeting is being held at Regina city hall Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.Other topics set to be included in the meeting agenda are an off-leash dog park, homestay zoning and licensing, and expanding the police board.