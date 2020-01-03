Prospective Capital Pointe land buyer to present case to council for $700K tax penalty pardon on property

The developer set to buy the former Capital Pointe site on 1971 Albert Street in Regina will argue for a property tax reduction in front of city council Wednesday.

Robert Goldman — president of Smith Street Lands — and lawyers Tony Merchant and Dave Brundige are all set to speak to city council on the request. City administration is recommending council deny the request.

Smith Street Lands is proposing to buy the property, but only if city council reduces tax penalties on it by about $692,562.60. These penalties have been accumulating since July 2018.

"This property (1971 Albert Street) has had a storied past that we at Smith Street Lands Ltd. would like to correct," Goldman said in the proposal. "We intend to take it from a problem project of the last decade to a new development that the City of Regina can be proud of."

City council previously approved a temporary one-year parking lot for the property. In its submission, Smith Street Lands said it has seen some speculation in the media and on Twitter that the group may keep the parking lot longer than planned.

"This is one, not accurate and two, an uneducated opinion as it pertains to the parking business," Smith Street Lands said.

Owners of downtown parking lots previously told the city council that they are in tough positions right now as the pandemic has drastically reduced people parking in the area.

Fencing went up around the Capital Pointe excavation in downtown Regina in 2019 in preparation for refilling the hole, which was left after work on the proposed project stopped in 2017. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

Smith Street Lands is set to argue that the tax reduction is appropriate because the money is "revenue lost." In the proposal, Smith Street said it "ought not to inherit the punishment of Westgate," which previously owned the property.

"In the sense of precedents, the council ought to consider the chilling effect that this would have for prospective investors in the city," Smith Street said.

Smith Street Lands is also set to argue that the cancellation of the penalties is in the best interest of the community, as with the COVID-19 pandemic, it says, the outlook is "inadequate to expect competing offers." The developer told city council the deal will not go ahead as planned without the pardon.

The Capital Pointe lot, located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street, is up for debate once again at city council on Dec. 16. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The submission also included 117 pages from Brunsdon Lawrek & Associates. It included multiple photographs, maps, aerial images, comparisons to other commercial properties and more.

City administration "respectfully suggests" in a report that Smith Street Lands hasn't identified a basis for the request that meets the criteria in The Cities Act.

"By law all charges and penalties applied to a property tax account become part of the outstanding property taxes," administration said.

It said the preliminary assessed value of the land is $4.3 million, instead of Smith Street Lands' stated value of about $3 million.