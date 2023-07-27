Regina city council cancels special meeting set to address homeless encampment outside city hall

Regina city council has cancelled a special meeting scheduled for Thursday that was set to address the homeless encampment outside city hall.

Mayor Sandra Masters called the special meeting on Wednesday despite council being in the middle of a month-long summer break. Under the province's Cities Act, Masters would have had to have a majority of council sign off on the plan.

According to a post on the city's website, the meeting was cancelled due to a lack of quorum. That means not enough members of council were able to attend.

The city's notice said that all delegations scheduled to speak would be notified of the cancellation.

The next regular Regina city council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16.

On Thursday morning, the Regina fire department responded to a fire at the downtown encampment. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt, but one tent was destroyed.