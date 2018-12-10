Regina city council to debate 2019 budget, proposing $18M increase

The City of Regina is set to debate its 2019 budget on Monday at City Hall.

In total, the city is proposing an operating budget of $461 million — an increase of $18 million from 2018.

Some of the highlights include:

- $127 million toward capital infrastructure, which includes building and renewing roads, bridges and buildings.

- $83 million for Regina Police Services and $49 million for Fire and Protective Services, which is an increase of $4 million from last year.

- $49 million proposed for roads to "maintain a safe, reliable traffic network," according to the city's website.

- $42 million dedicated to sport, culture and recreation.

The city is also proposing a 4.7 per cent mill rate increase, which means homeowners with a residence assessed at $350,000 would pay $7.77 more per month, or $93.24 per year.

The proposed utility fund operating budget for 2019 is $139 million, an increase of $6.2 million from 2018.

The $127 million earmarked for capital infrastructure includes $7 million for a multi-year investment into the Regina police station, $1.5 million to improve Victoria Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street and $1.5 million for designing a new outdoor water park with an additional $15 million in 2020 and 2021 for its construction.

Hot water (park)

The proposed water park is set to be a hot topic at the meeting. As part of the proposal, the city wants to close Maple Leaf Pool and Wascana Pool due to their age and deteriorating condition.

The new water park would replace the current Wascana Pool, but it's undetermined what would replace the Maple Leaf Pool.

Almost 20 residents are scheduled to speak at the budget unveiling regarding the Maple Leaf Pool.

An emotional protest was held at the pool on Saturday attended by Heritage neighbourhood residents who are against closing it.

Several people at Saturday's rally spoke about how much the Maple Leaf pool means to them. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Many residents said the pool has become a part of the neighbourhood's identity.

Shayna Stock, executive director of the Heritage Community Association, was one of about 50 people at the rally.

Stock said she's afraid of what would happen to the community if the pool shuts down, as it keeps kids busy and healthy in a neighbourhood that has a reputation for crime.

However, in its proposal, the city says it will use the funds dedicated to Maple Leaf Pool for additional summer programming in the Heritage neighbourhood and begin community engagement for developing a new recreational site.

Ward 3 Councillor Andrew Stevens attended the rally as well, saying he plans to advance a motion at city council for a public consultation process to start, and finish, in the first six months of 2019.

He also said he plans on proposing at least $4 million in the 2020 capital budget for a recreational facility and neighbourhood consultations.

Final decisions on the 2019 budget are set to be discussed on Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. CST.