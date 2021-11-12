Regina city council debates 3.49% mill rate increase as budget considerations continue

The City of Regina's proposed 2022 budget includes a tax increase of 3.49 per cent.

If approved by city council, the hike would work out to roughly $6.31 more per month, or $75.72 more per year, for property owners with homes valued at $315,000.

Dedicated, already approved, portions of the increase will go to Mosaic Stadium (0.45 per cent) and the Recreational Infrastructure Program (0.5 per cent), plus added investment in the Regina Police Service (1.32 per cent).

The rest, 1.22 per cent, will go to civic operations and projects such as:

More than $50.0 million to improve and enhance Regina's road infrastructure network.

$6.3 million to advance initiatives to support the city's target of being renewable by 2050, including $5.5 million for the development of a household food and yard waste program.

$1.4 million for initiatives that will enhance community safety and well-being for Regina residents.

$1.2 million to create safer sidewalks by addressing a backlog in sidewalk maintenance.

$1.0 million to make recreation and leisure activities more accessible for people with disabilities."

The utility rate is also set to increase five per cent. That would amount to an increase of $7.25 per month for the average homeowner.

"A 2 per cent rate increase relates to advancing the lead connection replacement program and the remaining 3 per cent relates to regular operating, maintenance and capital infrastructure investment," according to the city's budget document.

As for the capital budget, road, bridge and sidewalk construction, as well as facilities improvements are on the docket for $136.3 million.

Other projects slated for construction are:

$10 million for Saskatchewan Drive corridor

$4.7 million for bridge infrastructure renewal

$10 million for the Pinkie Road upgrade (Sherwood Drive to Dewdney Avenue)

COVID's impact

The city will dip into some of its reserve funds to cover the impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic has cost the city around $4,600,000, and so $1,800,000 from the COVID-19 recovery reserve is set to be transferred as well as $2,800,000 from the general fund reserve.

The city also fell behind on the municipal revenue sharing grant because of COVID, so $2,060,000 is being requested from the general fund reserve to cover the shortfall.