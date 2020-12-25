City of Regina's proposed 2021 budget to be released Friday
Regina residents should find out Friday what kind of financial shape the city is in with the release of the proposed 2021 budget.
The city's most recent mid-year financial update, released in June, forecasted a $5.1-million deficit for 2020. That's a little more than one per cent of the city's budget.
Council has approved using up to $7.2 million to offset any financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first budget for the new council that was elected last November. Six of the 11 on council, including Mayor Sandra Masters, are newcomers.
Council will meet to discuss the budget from March 24 to 26.
