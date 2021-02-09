Regina city council set to debate Bagshaw Residence, parking lots, urban reserves

Five delegations are scheduled to speak to Regina city council Wednesday about a proposed heritage designation for the Bagshaw residence at 56 Angus Crescent.

The building's owner is proposing to tear it down and build a new home. Council previously asked a provincial review board to look at the property. The board is recommending the heritage designation not be approved due to the deterioration of the home.

A report from city administration said city councillors took a tour of the home and that the property was deemed unsafe.

The property owners say they plan to build a single-family home that matches the architectural details of the Crescent Neighbourhood.

The Cathedral Community Association said it hopes in the future there will once again be an advisory committee to assess properties. A past committee included architects, historians and conservationists who provided alternate ideas for problems.

"A walk-through of a building by decision-makers who lack this specialized background, or engineering reports paid for by those seeking demolition, are not the best way to form decisions around historic significance and restoration planning, and are unlikely to gain full public trust," the association said in its written delegation.

Three home inspections were submitted along with the report. Buyer's Choice Home Inspections said the walkways had areas of "significant settling visible indicating soil movement." The inspector said this may be because of poor construction methods when it was built.

It said there are cracks in the roof, the roof trusses have been cut or altered and need repair or replacement, knob and tube electrical wiring was still live, and both heavy flame rollout burn marks and asbestos were present.

It also highlighted extensive water damage to parts of the ceiling, mold on the ceilings, unlevel floors, open or missing grounds for the current electrical and stairs that have been moving as the house shifts on the uneven ground below it.

Parking lots report, lot extention up for debate

Two delegations will address council before it starts discussing a report outlining a new process for creating and eliminating downtown parking lots.

The report says 46.7 per cent of Regina's private land downtown is currently either surface parking or structured parkades.

A report by city administration highlights in yellow structured parkades, in blue surface parking lots and in pink temporary parking lots. (City of Regina)

The report was commissioned by the previous city council in August. It had asked city administration to look into amending the official Design Regina community plan to accommodate temporary surface parking lots.

Administration is recommending limiting future temporary surface parking lots and creating an underutilized land improvement strategy to redevelop existing sites.

Similarly, one previously-approved temporary parking lot is up for renewal. The owner of the 1840 Lorne Street parking lot is requesting a temporary extension. The non-profit Namerind Housing said it intends to build affordable housing on the site.

Urban reserves, Heritage community association, garden to be discussed

Carry the Kettle First Nation Chief Brady O'Watch and former mayor Pat Fiacco are set to address city council about a memorandum of understanding on development on the First Nation's land just outside the city.

O'Watch said an urban reserve with a gaming centre, hotel and local businesses would also have housing for the Nation's off-reserve members to help those who feel disconnected from their culture.

Other business council is set to discuss includes: