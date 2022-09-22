Regina city council launches online survey about cosmetic pesticide use
Cosmetic pesticides are used for esthetic purposes, like making a lawn look good
Regina's city council passed a motion earlier this year to examine cosmetic pesticide use in the city. Now council is asking residents to take part in an online survey on the subject.
Council voted to study cosmetic pesticide use in April.
The cosmetic pesticide online survey is open for residents to participate in until Oct.10 on the city's website.
In a statement about the survey released on Thursday, the city said the results will help council decide on possible regulations or a ban. Council wants to know what a ban might look like for city services, commercial businesses and residents.
According to the city, cosmetic pesticides are nonessential and used for esthetic purposes. When residents talk about using pesticides for "cosmetic" reasons, they usually mean those meant to make their lawns look great.
Multiple provinces and several municipalities across the country have banned the use of cosmetic pesticides, citing health concerns.
The city says it has contracted the University of Regina to research pesticide bans. That includes what is being done in other parts of Canada, as well as alternative approaches to pest management.
Back in August, the city held stakeholder engagement sessions for businesses, organizations and associations. They explained how a pesticide ban could impact them.
The final report, including details of the U of R's research, along with stakeholder and survey feedback, will be presented to executive committee and city council in early 2023, according to the city.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?