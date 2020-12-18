Regina city council approves efficiency review, projected to save $26.9M yearly

Regina's mayor is closer to fulfilling a promise she made during her campaign for the leadership position last year.

Conducting an efficiency review within six months of her election was a key promise of Sandra Masters's 2020 campaign, which also committed to finding 15 per cent in savings from "increased operational efficiencies."

Now, the efficiency review she promised has identified 53 money-saving "opportunities" within six City of Regina service areas. The estimated annual savings total $26.9 million, according to the review prepared by Deloitte LLP.

The review looks at information technology, roadways, parks, procurement, facilities and fleet services.

It focuses intently on the 14 of 53 "opportunities" that reportedly have the most value, at a total of $17.2 million in annual savings.

The recommendations set before city council at its meeting on Wednesday included improving service and performance culture throughout the organization.

Further recommendations included a customer relationships management system that could automate processes, reduce wait times and call times. According to the review, that would improve service levels and advance digital self-serve options.

During Wednesday's meeting, council asked questions about and discussed the recommendation to expand Regina's use of telematics — a method for monitoring cars, trucks and equipment using GPS to ensure the vehicles and equipment are doing what they should.

The Deloitte LLP review says that would greatly increase efficiencies and save money among city organizations.

In short, the review suggests enhanced monitoring of productivity.

Conducting an efficiency review was a key promise of Mayor Sandra Masters's 2020 campaign. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina city manager Chris Holden told council that he had made a commitment to open dialogue and collaboration with unions representing city workers as the city moves forward on the 14 efficiency recommendations.

"Obviously, we do have collective agreements and there's language that we need to be respectful of," he said.

"And if we need to do something that is outside of a union contract … obviously we need to look at putting a letter of understanding in place or actually negotiating new language at negotiations."

Council voted unanimously to file the recovery and efficiency task force's report. The city manager is now tasked with preparing a report that includes an administrative response and implementation plan for council's executive committee in January 2022.

Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins cautioned that going forward, there needs to be a focus on priorities.

"It looks like everybody's ideas were incorporated [in the task force's efficiency review]. It's a bit of a shopping list of ideas, and the challenge there is … it needs to be aligned with other reports that the city has," said Hawkins.

"I think the report has to be treated as a tool. But we have to be cautious that this is not policy of council. It's just something that will help inform us as we develop strategic planning priorities."