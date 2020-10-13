Regina city council: addictions crisis, semi-trailers on 9th Avenue N among items on agenda

The addictions crisis, short-term rentals, a heritage property and semi-trailers are on the agenda for a marathon city council meeting Wednesday. It's the final city council meeting before the Nov. 9 municipal election.

The council will hear from a variety of people on a long list of topics. Both local residents and the Sask. Trucking Association will address council about the proposal to remove trucks from 9th Avenue N.

The trucking association said it will increase travel time, emissions and fuel consumption. Residents say they are concerned about safety on the road and noise.

City council will also hear from six delegations about the proposed energy and sustainability framework. The priorities and planning committee is recommending that city council create a community-wide energy and sustainability framework and action plan.

Administration would then create plans, timelines and targets to achieve the goal of city operations being 100 per cent renewable by 2050, as well as a preliminary estimate of the financial and economic impacts of the plan.

Heritage property

Four delegations are expected to speak further about the Bagshaw Residence at 56 Angus Crescent. The Cathedral Area Community Association and Heritage Regina are thanking the city for its plan to designate it a heritage property.

Brandon Hicks and Mariia Zaburko, as well as Crawford Homes, are expected to speak to the proposed demolition of the home. They are proposing a "new heritage property."

"Our goal for 56 Angus Crescent is to create a home which will be an anchor in the community and eventually become worthy and appropriate for designation as a Municipal Heritage Property," Hicks and Zaburko said in their submission to city council.

"We have a long-term goal of coming back to Counsel in 30 years and revisiting this process. The Bagshaw home may no longer be appropriate for preservation, but that does not mean that the heritage aspects of the property need to be forgotten," they wrote.

The city council will be hearing from Shawn Faye and the Regina Hotel Association about short-term rentals at the meeting as well. Both are speaking to the need for regulation of homestays or Airbnbs.

The city report is directing the council to review the bylaw every year, have a limit on multi-unit dwellings so only 35 per cent can be short-term rentals, and have a cap on licences if the city's vacancy rate drops below three per cent.

Addictions crisis

The last delegations will speak about the addictions crisis in Regina. Councillors Andrew Stevens, Bob Hawkins, Lori Bresciani and Jason Mancinelli all put forward a motion to address the current addictions and substance use crisis in the city.

Leah O'Malley with White Pony Lodge and Ronni Nordal are both expected to address the city council. O'Malley said the lodge volunteers would like to share their interactions and experiences to show what it's like after navigating the current system.

"We would also like to illustrate the need for a holistic approach involving coordinated efforts in housing, transitional services, funding for current services (particularly Mobile Crisis), as well as mental health supports," O'Malley wrote in her submission.

"Harm reduction is a part of the recovery continuum and we must start with the realization that dead people can not recover," Nordal said in his submission.

If passed, addictions and substance use would be added to the mandate of the local emergency planning committee, and the city would work with other organizations to develop a city-wide needle cleanup and disposal strategy, as well as a harm reduction strategy that could include safe consumption sites and supportive housing.

The Regina city council is meeting at 1:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 28.