Top 5 issues to watch for at Regina City Council in 2020

It's expected to be a busy year at Regina's City Hall.

Council laid out the City's 2020 budget in December, but it still has some decisions to make on investments like Wascana Pool and regulations for businesses including massage parlours and Airbnb properties.

Here are some of the most highly debated topics to watch for this year.

Capital Pointe site

A judge has ruled that the sale of the Capital Pointe lot can go forward.

The City of Regina is trying to recoup the $2.2 million its owed for the failed condo and hotel project including property taxes and the cost of filling the giant hole at 1971 Albert St.

Mayor Michael Fougere said he doesn't want to see the property turned into a permanent parking lot.

"I want to see it developed," said Fougere. "It's a gateway to downtown."

The empty lot that the Capital Pointe project was supposed to occupy may have new life in 2020. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Swimming pools

The city has unveiled three potential concepts for what it's calling a destination pool in Wascana Park.

The old pool was demolished in the fall. Construction will begin in 2020, with the new pool expected to open in 2021, to the tune about $15 million.

Maple Leaf Pool is also set to be rebuilt in 2020.

The pools have been a contentious issue, with the federal and provincial governments fighting over whether there is money for the project.

The city has set aside $12.5 million for the construction of outdoor pools in 2020.

The city has unveiled three potential concepts for what it’s calling a destination pool in Wascana Park. (City of Regina)

Massage parlours

City council decided in December that body rub parlours within the city should be allowed to operate within industrial zones only.

A proposed amendment to increase a buffer zone for body rub parlours from one city block to two was referred back to administration, who will prepare a report on the potential impacts of that to be presented some time in March.

Body rub parlours currently outside of the acceptable zones will have to relocate or shutdown.

Regina's city council decided that body rub parlours within the city should be allowed to operate within industrial zones only. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Airbnb regulations

The city says it will soon unveil new proposed rules for short-term rentals.

There are more than 300 Regina properties listed on Airbnb, but only one home in Regina was approved to operate as a "residential homestay" business.

An Airbnb report says Regina has seen a 328-per-cent increase in bookings in 2018 over 2017. Airbnb credits the increase to the uptick of big-name events coming to the city such as the Garth Brooks concert, the 2019 Heritage Classic and next year's Grey Cup.

Fougere says council will tackle the issue in the first quarter of 2020.

The city says it will soon unveil new proposed rules for Airbnb properties in Regina. (Airbnb)

Municipal election

The city's municipal election will be held on Nov. 9, with council being sworn in on Nov. 23.

When asked if he'd run again, Fougere didn't give a definite answer.

"I'm gonna spend the next little while thinking about that," said Fougere. "I likely will be but I won't be making an announcement for a little while yet anyway."