Average Regina homeowner may pay $53 more a year in taxes under proposed city budget

Regina homeowners would see a property tax increase of 2.34 per cent under the proposed 2021 city budget.

This means the owner of a home assessed at $315,000 would see an increase of about $49.56 a year, or $4.13 per month. City administration said the average Regina home owner would pay $53 more in 2021.

Coun. Bob Hawkins said it's the lowest increase since 2009.

Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget Wednesday evening.

City councillors previously asked what would happen if there was a zero per cent mill rate increase. City administration said if there wasn't an increase, then $18.5 million in projects would need to be delayed over the next five years, posing a risk to delivering services.

"Capital program deferral will also mean increased unpredictability in operations leading to negative service level implications," the report said.

Admin say budget strikes a balance between money struggles and services

Regina's proposed operating budget is $7.5 million — or 1.6 per cent — more than the 2020 budget. The city said the operating budget has expenses of $480 million. The general capital budget is set to be $132 million in 2021 and the recreation and culture capital budget in 2021 is set to cost $5 million.

City administration said it's more important than ever that Regina remains affordable, as people are hard hit by the pandemic, but there are still needs and expectations for municipal services.

"The 2021 budget strikes a balance between supporting evolving community needs during this pandemic and delivering essential municipal services, while also advancing Council priorities," city administration said in a report.

The city budget also includes money to create an "energy and sustainability framework and action plan" with timelines and targets to achieve a renewable Regina by 2050, stemming from a 2018 promise to make the city net zero in emissions.

Delegations' reactions to the budget were mixed. John Hopkins, CEO of the Regina Chamber of Commerce, said he appreciates the budget and "while there are some who are still heavily impacted by COVID-19 the rate of increase is relatively modest."

I would say the tax burden is being given to those who can't take the cost. - Jim Elliott

"I would say the tax burden is being given to those who can't take the cost," community member Jim Elliott said. "This budget is not dealing with the problems in our city when it's fully aware that putting time into the problems is less costly than putting it off."

Elliott said the cost of housing a homeless person, for example, is less expensive than the costs that person would incur in the future.

Florence Stratton said the budget goes against the idea to be more inclusive and vibrant. She asked city councillors to stop creating plans and frameworks and instead spend money on concrete actions.

"The proposed city budget is a huge disappointment," Stratton said.

Administration said it will come before council on March 31 with a proposed new permanent supportive housing operating grant that would be prepared in 2021 and get funding starting in 2022. There is currently a housing incentive policy of $2.5 million.

Economic Development Regina requests increase, PCC remains constant

The city's operating budget includes funding for the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), Economic Development Regina (EDR), and the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL).

The PCC, which operates Wascana Place, is requesting a budget of $2.7 million, the same as their 2020 budget. Meanwhile REAL is requesting $400,000 from the city in 2021 funding, an increase of $300,000 from 2020.

EDR's is requesting a $36,965 increase in 2021 for a budget of almost $1.9 million. City administration recommended this increase be denied, but a one-time $200,000 grant be approved to support events, convention and tourism sectors.