Regina's proposed city budget to be released Friday morning

The City of Regina is releasing its proposed budget Friday morning. City manager Chris Holden will deliver the budget at 10 a.m. CST.

Some big ticket items expected to be in the budget are Wascana and Maple Leaf pools, the downtown washroom and new pathways.

Residents will also find out if utility prices and taxes are going up.

A report out earlier this year prepared by city administration indicated that Regina's reserves were low and that the financial outlook is tough.

Challenges highlighted in the report include the city's GDP only growing modestly, some parts of the economy being expected to face challenges and population growing, driven by international immigration.

As the city grows, it costs more because it increases demand on city services, the report said.

The report said the city cannot quickly and easily generate new revenue. Costs for the city are expected to overtake the amount of money being brought in.