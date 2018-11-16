Proposed Regina budget seeks 4.7% property tax hike

Regina city council's proposed budget has come in at $461 million, an increase of $18 million over last year.

The proposal includes a 4.7 per cent mill rate increase.

The breakdown of where money from the increase would go is as follows:

One per cent for the Residential Road Renewal Program

0.45 per cent for Mosaic Stadium

1.90 per cent for Regina Police Service

1.35 per cent for the City of Regina

The average Regina homeowner would see a tax increase of $7.77 per month ($93.24 a year).

Included in the $461 million is $127 million capital investment in "infrastructure renewal." This includes things like road renewal on Victoria Avenue, bridge renewal and the new Regina Police Service Headquarters.

Other major proposed spending includes $83 million for the Regina Police Service, $49 million for Regina Fire and Protective Services and $26 million for Transit Services.

According to the proposed budget documents, the city gets 54 per cent of its money from taxation.

Council will debate the budget on on Dec. 10.