Proposed Regina budget seeks 4.7% property tax hike
Residential Road Renewable program would receive 1% of the money from the increase
Regina city council's proposed budget has come in at $461 million, an increase of $18 million over last year.
The proposal includes a 4.7 per cent mill rate increase.
The breakdown of where money from the increase would go is as follows:
- One per cent for the Residential Road Renewal Program
- 0.45 per cent for Mosaic Stadium
- 1.90 per cent for Regina Police Service
- 1.35 per cent for the City of Regina
The average Regina homeowner would see a tax increase of $7.77 per month ($93.24 a year).
Included in the $461 million is $127 million capital investment in "infrastructure renewal." This includes things like road renewal on Victoria Avenue, bridge renewal and the new Regina Police Service Headquarters.
Other major proposed spending includes $83 million for the Regina Police Service, $49 million for Regina Fire and Protective Services and $26 million for Transit Services.
According to the proposed budget documents, the city gets 54 per cent of its money from taxation.
Council will debate the budget on on Dec. 10.