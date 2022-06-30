Regina citizens file complaint against city councillor Terina Shaw over comments about Indigenous people

A group of citizens from across Regina want a city councillor ousted.

Forty-seven residents have signed a letter sent to the integrity commissioner for the City of Regina. They're asking the commissioner to investigate the conduct of Ward 7 City Councillor Terina Shaw.

Residents Florence Stratton and Susana Deranger co-wrote the letter. They say comments made by Shaw in council were racist, stereotypical and against the city of Regina's code of ethics bylaw.

The letter referenced the Jan. 26 meeting of the city's executive committee, saying Shaw made comments implying that Indigenous men are sexual predators.

"I've worked with Indigenous men. They've lived in my house. I've done it for years," it quotes Shaw as saying. "You talked about how they wouldn't have sexual charges up against them. How can you show to the school board that this person doesn't have sexual charges?"

Stratton was in attendance at that meeting via Zoom.

"I was totally appalled. I frantically took notes, luckily. It seems unbelievable that a public authority would say those kinds of things," Stratton said.

Then at a June 15 city council meeting, Shaw made comments about Indigenous peoples choosing to be homeless. Stratton was also in attendance in-person.

Deranger said she's triggered, angered and appalled by Shaw's comments.

"I'm used to racism, let's put it that way, and I'm used to garbage. But then a city councillor would do this publicly and then further say that she refused to apologize. Just, there's no words to describe how terrible I felt," Deranger said.

Stratton and Deranger ultimately want Shaw to either be removed from council or resign.

The two Regina residents point to two portions of the ethics bylaw they believe Shaw has violated. The first is that "members shall treat every person, including other members, municipal employees and the public, with dignity, understanding and respect." The second is that "members shall not engage in discrimination, bullying, harassment or use derogatory language toward others in their roles as members of Council."

"This woman has been spewing hatred for a long time. The things that we have focused on are just, I mean, they're way, way, way over the top," Deranger said.

No apology

When Shaw was criticized for her comments on Indigenous homelessness last month, she said she was simply asking a question. She said she didn't mean harm by her comments and felt no apology was necessary.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters apologized for Shaw's comments in June. Shaw did not issue her own apology. (Moreen Mugerwa/CBC)

Mayor Sandra Masters apologized for Shaw's comments on June 30. But the 47 signees said that isn't enough.

"I'm not sure an apology [from Shaw] is sufficient. I appreciate that the mayor apologized, but Terina has not apologized. It's all got to be a learning experience for all of us. If her apology was sincere, yes, it would be progress. But if she doesn't feel she needs to apologize, then she doesn't understand you," Stratton said.

She said the 47 signees are a mix of all types of people.

"They're a mix of settlers and Indigenous people. Some have taught or are teaching at the university. Others have different kinds of jobs. Some are retired, like myself."

The integrity commissioner has now received the letter, and Stratton and Deranger have to fill out a form to ask for a formal investigation. That is now in the works, and the two women said they will follow the procedures to the end.

"This is a white supremacist society. And those of us who are white need to understand that and struggle against our own racism that we've internalized," Stratton said.

CBC News reached out to Shaw multiple times for a comment, but did not receive a response.