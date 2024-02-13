31-year-old arrested after attempted church arson caught on surveillance video: Regina police

Father James Hentges posted this security camera video showing a person lighting fire to the office entrance of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Regina.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson, after Regina police allege he was caught on video trying to burn down a church.

Police previously said firefighters were called to Blessed Sacrament Parish on Scarth Street around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 9. The church's back door was on fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish it. They determined it was intentionally set, police said.

James Hentges, the pastor at the church, posted surveillance video on social media that appears to show a masked person pouring liquid from a gas can, lighting it on fire then running away from the church.

Regina police said Saturday that following an investigation, which included reviewing surveillance video, they identified a 31-year-old man as a suspect. He was arrested Friday night, police said in a news release.

He has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, disguise with intent and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The man is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Feb. 20.