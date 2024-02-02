Regina Food Bank set to open choice-model location this summer

A tarped-off building on the corner of 12th Street and Broad in Regina, formerly an SLGA liquor store, is the future home of the Regina Food Bank's new choice-model location.

The organization plans to launch its new Community Food Hub this summer.

The idea is to mimic a grocery store experience. People can browse, choosing what grocery items they'd like based on their needs and preferences.

"The Regina Food Bank is looking to move to a model in which the folks we serve have the choice of the products they get," said John Bailey, the CEO of the Regina Food Bank, said at a media event Thursday.

"It allows us to be more sustainable with how we spend our money, because we know when we go out to purchase food, we're purchasing food that people want and can use."

According to Bailey, more people will access the food hub, because people with food restrictions or preferences will be able to select foods that fit their diet.

The former SLGA liquor store, now to be a Community Food Hub. (Halyna Mihalik)

Accessibility a focus

Bailey said the new building will also be more accessible, which should lead to more people using it. The food hub will be in the centre of downtown Regina, where many can walk or get there via multiple transit lines.

"We want to make sure that we're meeting our strategic intent of bringing food to people who need it, where they need it," said Bailey. "We know from statistical analysis this is going to create 110 per cent greater access to our services."

The current Regina Food Bank location on Winnipeg Street will remain open and act as a warehouse for food supplies for both locations.

This new grocery store model is different from any other food bank in Canada, which typically provide hampers.

"We're only going to scale up from there so we can provide a road map and a template for other food banks and other service providers across the country," said Bailey.

Funding

Mosaic has committed $1 million over five years to The Regina Food Bank for the Community Food Hub and the existing location on Winnipeg Street.

"It provides much more dignity than someone just going to get a box of food," Bruce Bodine, Mosaic's president and CEO, said of the choice model.

"To be able to actually shop for what you need, and what your dietary needs are, is quite empowering and lifting for those that are in need the most."

The Community Food Hub has no set opening date, but is expected to be operating by this summer.