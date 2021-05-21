Regina-area chiropractor charged with 6 more counts of sexual assault

Regina police have laid six more charges of sexual assault against Emerald Park chiropractor Ruben Adam Manz.

Manz, 45, was arrested on the new charges on Thursday, police said in a news release.

The charges are related to his Regina chiropractic practice, police said.

He was already facing two counts of sexual assault after two female patients came forward last month with complaints related to his chiropractic treatments, involving offences they say happened between 2012 and 2019.

Manz was released on conditions and is to appear in court on Aug. 10.