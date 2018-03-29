Regina chiropractor charged with sexual assault after 2 women allege offences

A 45-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault after an investigation into allegations involving his chiropractor practice.

The Regina Police Service says the suspect is Dr. Ruben Adam Manz of Emerald Park.

Two women have come forward. The first alleged that the offences occurred between January 2012 and June 2016.

Police say they received these allegations on April 7.

The second woman contacted police on Saturday to report sexual offences between April and August 2019.

Both women allege inappropriate and unwanted actions by Manz during the course of chiropractic treatments.

In a news release, Regina police stated that "the actions described could not be categorized as a necessary part of the treatment sought by the victims."

Manz was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He has been released with conditions and heads to court on Aug. 10.