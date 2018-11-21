22-year-old charged with shooting his mother appears in Regina court

A 22-year-old who was charged with attempted murder this week made his first appearance in Regina provincial court on Wednesday.

On Sunday, police responded to the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent for a call of a shooting at a home.

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting his 48-year-old mother, who was sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The man, whose name has not been released by police, appeared in court in person. CBC has chosen not to name the accused at this time.

The Crown said it would be opposed to the accused's release from custody and called for a no-contact order between the man and victim.

Defense attorney Sharon Fox said the man's mother did not consent to such an order. She said their contact was necessary, for medical reasons.

The judge said the order would be applied due to the severity of the incident. He suggested the accused speak directly to medical professionals.

When the accused left court, he blew a kiss to his family, including his mother, who was seated across the room. The family would not speak to the media.

Fox asked that her client be returned to the hospital where he is receiving medical care.

He is scheduled to appear court again on November 27.